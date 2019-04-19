Tokyo 2020 launches ticketing process

TOKYO: Tokyo 2020 organisers on Thursday launched a portal detailing prices and timings for Olympic events, as they prepare to throw open ticket applications via lottery for Japanese residents.

The new website lists prices for the record 339 events in 33 sports — ranging from the cheapest general tickets at 2,500 yen ($22) to an eye-watering 300,000 yen for the best seats at the opening ceremony.

Those lucky enough to score the best seats for the showcase men’s 100-metre final will pay 130,000 yen. But half of all tickets will be priced at 8,000 yen or less, organisers stressed and special tickets priced at 2,020 yen are available for families resident in Japan with children, senior citizens or people with impairments.