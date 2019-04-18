PSFF elections to be held on May 4

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation (PSFF) elections will be held on May 4, says a press release.

This was decided in a meeting of the federation held at the PSFF chairman’s office.

The meeting was chaired by PSFF Chairman Malik Mehrban Ali. President Ali Khan, Secretary Adnan Ahmed, Associate Secretary Adnan Sami and the federation’s members were also present on the occasion.

To conduct the elections in a fair and transparent manner, an election committee was also formed.

Inamul Haq Masoodi will be the chairman of the election committee while Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Syed Ghafran Shah and Hashim Khan are its members.

An inquiry report regarding the cancellation of the Asian Futsal Championship was presented to the participants. The tournament was scheduled to be held in Islamabad late last year, but was cancelled on the eve of the opening ceremony.

Another point to be discussed was the unfortunate incident in which the national team was stopped from going to Argentina to compete in the World Cup. A briefing in this regard was also given to the members.