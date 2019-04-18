close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 18, 2019

PSFF elections to be held on May 4

Sports

 
April 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation (PSFF) elections will be held on May 4, says a press release.

This was decided in a meeting of the federation held at the PSFF chairman’s office.

The meeting was chaired by PSFF Chairman Malik Mehrban Ali. President Ali Khan, Secretary Adnan Ahmed, Associate Secretary Adnan Sami and the federation’s members were also present on the occasion.

To conduct the elections in a fair and transparent manner, an election committee was also formed.

Inamul Haq Masoodi will be the chairman of the election committee while Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Syed Ghafran Shah and Hashim Khan are its members.

An inquiry report regarding the cancellation of the Asian Futsal Championship was presented to the participants. The tournament was scheduled to be held in Islamabad late last year, but was cancelled on the eve of the opening ceremony.

Another point to be discussed was the unfortunate incident in which the national team was stopped from going to Argentina to compete in the World Cup. A briefing in this regard was also given to the members.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports