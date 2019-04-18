Case lodged against LG rep, others

PESHAWAR: A member of the district council along with other people allegedly attacked a sub-divisional officer of Pesco in Gulberg locality on Wednesday.

Police lodged the case against the district council member Malik Ashfaq, Amjad, Najib and others on the complaint of the SDO Abdul Qayyum.

The complainant told police that Malik Ashfaq along with other people abused and tortured him and left his office after hurling threats. He said the attackers also ransacked his office.