Thu Apr 18, 2019
BR
Bureau report
April 18, 2019

Robbers held, arms smuggling bid foiled

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The local police busted a gang involved in robberies and snatchings on Wednesday.

According to an official of Peshawar Police, the media coordinator of a government department told the Agha Mir Jani Shah police that armed robbers snatched his cellphones during a survey on the Said Hassan Pir Road.

The police arrested the accused Adil and recovered four cellphones and Rs70,000 from him.

Quoting the arrested men, the cops said the accused used to smuggle the stolen phones to Afghanistan.Meanwhile, the Tehkal police foiled a bid to smuggle ammunition and recovered 15 pistols, nine rifles and 38,000 rounds from a car.

