Food secy, other officers transferred, posted

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday issued a notification regarding transfers and postings of a number of officers, including senior member of Board of Revenue.

Food Secretary Shoukat Ali has transferred and posted as senior member, Board of Revenue (SMBR), vice Tariq Najib Najmi who has been relieved by the Punjab government and directed to report to the Establishment Division for further orders.

Member Judicial-I Board of Revenue (BoR) Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari has been transferred and posted as transport secretary, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director General Syed Mallaika as industries additional secretary and Children Library Complex Project Director Tanvir Jabar as Environmental Protection Agency DG. The services of Babar Aman have been placed at the disposal of Planning and Development chairman for further adjustment.