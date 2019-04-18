close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2019

Barrister Sukhera takes charge as AGP

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2019

LAHORE: Barrister Ahmad Jamal Sukhera on Wednesday formally took charge of the post of advocate general of Punjab following a notification issued by the Punjab governor the other day.

The office of the principal law officer had fallen vacant after Ahmad Awais tendered his resignation following contempt proceedings initiated against him by a full bench of the Lahore High Court. A contempt notice was service on him for creating a scene in the courtroom and trying to pressurise the bench at the time of announcement of a verdict against a JIT on Model Town incident. Mr Awais did not tender an apology and preferred to resign from the post while accusing the bench of committing misconduct. The bench, however, discharged the contempt proceedings showing judicial restraint.

