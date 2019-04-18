BNP to quit Balochistan Assembly soon: Mengal

SUKKUR: Balochistan National Party chief Akhtar Mengal expressed reservations over the list of the missing persons, saying names of many people are missing from the list.

Talking to the media, Akhtar Mengal said the commission on missing persons is no doubt making efforts to recover those missing, but they should do more work. He said the families of the missing persons are passing every day in torture. Mengal charged there is not let up in the genocide of the Hazaras and the Balochs. Mengal claimed that the majority of the legislators of the Balochistan Assembly are unhappy with the PTI government as the central government has failed to fulfill its pledges made during the election campaign. He said time is opportune to launch ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’ against the Balochistan Assembly and claimed the opposition members will resign from the assembly very soon. He said the BNP will wait for one year for the federal government to fulfil its pledges and if that does not happen, we would be free to part ways.

Addressing a press conference in Shikarpur, Mengal said Balochistan is confronting major issues for the last 70 years and we raised the demands in August 2018 and at the time of presidential election, but nothing happened. There is no improvement in Balochistan in terms of development, employment, health and education, which is causing widespread alienation among the people. Mengal said even in Gwadar there has hardly been any development. He said now if any attempts are made to roll back the 18th Amendment, it will be harmful to the Federation.