ATP holds protest against rising inflation

Islamabad : Representatives of Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) organised a peaceful protest Tuesday to raise voice against rising inflation in Pakistan and the government’s inability to maintain financial discipline.

The protest, which was held at Islamabad Press Club, attractive a sizeable crowd. Addressing the participants, the Chairman of ATP Muhammad Faiq Shah accused the government of taking decisions that are adding to the miseries of the people. “The prices of daily use commodities are rising so quickly that the poor can no longer afford two square meals. The ‘Naya Pakistan’ looks a lot like the same old one; in fact, a little older as we have seen the highest increase in prices of daily use in five years,” he stated.

Muhammad Faiq Shah expressed serious concern over increase in prices of gas, fuel ,electricity, fruits and vegetables, pulses, as well as medicines, which have been rendered beyond the reach of the sick and poor.

He said, the World Bank and other international financial institutions have warned that Pakistan’s financial situation could worsen if proper steps were not taken. He announced ATP’s decision to hold countrywide protests against inflation and bad governance. The schedule of these protests will be announced next week.