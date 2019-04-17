close
Wed Apr 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2019

KU announces MA English annual exam results

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2019

The Controller of Examinations of the University of Karachi, Dr Irfan Aziz, on Tuesday declared the results of the annual examination-2017 for Master’s of Arts in English.

According to the official university gazette issued, 455 candidates were registered for the MA previous external annual exams, and 387 students appeared, while only 16 candidates managed to pass their papers and 371 students were declared fail.

The overall pass the percentage was 4.13. Meanwhile, 102 candidates were registered for the MA Final External annual examinations and 99 students appeared in the exams.

Twenty candidates of them cleared all their papers with second division while 79 students were declared fail. The overall pass percentage was 20.20.

