CTD arrests ‘MQM-London target killer’ in raid

Personnel of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an activist of a political party alleged to be involved in target killings.

Mazhar Mashwani, incharge of the CTD Investigations, said investigations regarding target killing cases were underway during which an informant tipped him that a man involved in target killings was present in the Manghopir area.

Responding to the information, a raid was conducted and after facing resistance arrested Muhammad Asif alias Bhaiya and shifted him to the headquarters. He had been absconding to police and is associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM). A pistol was said to have been found on him.

Asif had initially admitted to murdering three people in the Pakistan Bazaar and Orangi Town police remits. He had also allegedly murdered Abdul Ghani, Nazar Pathan and Javed during the year 2010-2011 in Pakistan Bazaar and Orangi Town areas. Further investigations are underway.

Gulshan arrests

A police party of the Gulshan police station also claimed to have arrested an alleged target killer.

Station House Officer (SHO) Nasrullah Khan said that he along with his staff, responding on a tip-off, raided a locality near the Lyari Expressway, Gulshan, and after an encounter arrested notorious accused Javed Raza alias Wasi Raza with a pistol and a motorcycle without a number plate.

Raza disclosed that he was a member of the target killing team of Ali alias Chikna, whose other members were Zohaib Pathan, Ali Raza, Kaka alias Bunda and Shan Haider alias Police Wala.

He further stated that, he along with his team members had murdered Nadeem, a hardware shop owner, and Bashir, a vegetable vendor, in 2013 within the Brigade and Sadar areas police remits. Both were residents of Lines Area. Both the deceased were members of banned outfit Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakisan. The investigations are continuing.

FIA Hawala Hundi operations

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has claimed arresting two more suspects during ongoing operations against the Hawala and Hundi business. A spokesman for the FIA Sindh said that in continuation of a raid conducted on Ruby Centre MA Jinnah Road Karachi, Muhammad Kamran and Muhammad Rizwan were interrogated.

During the interrogation, Muhammad Kamran disclosed that a bulk of prize bonds and other incriminating material were in an underground locker of Shop No.46 Ruby Centre opposite the City Post Office in Boulton Market.

Acting on the information, a search team was constituted which reached the shop and conducted a search. Upon the search, prize bonds of different denominations amounting to Rs273,915,800, foreign currency amounting to Rs17,500, Thai bath of Different denominations, and files containing photocopies of the record.

In the initial raid, bonds and currency equivalent to Rs410,101,815 were recovered. Hence, the total recovery in this case is Rs684,096,590. This additional incriminating material and evidence is being incorporated in the case. Further investigations are underway.