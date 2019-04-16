Govt asked to restore prestige of teachers

PESHAWAR: The All Teachers Grand Alliance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staged a demonstration outside the Peshawar Press Club on Monday asking the government and other relevant authorities to restore the prestige of the teacher community.

A large number of teachers participated in the demonstration under the banner of “Respect the teachers.”

The participants carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands marched on the road.

Samiullah Khalil, Hazrat Mohmand, Rohullah Khan, Ikram Daudzai, Waris Khan Khalil, Muzammil Tarnabi, Sikandar Khan Yousafzai, Kalim Khan Mehsud, Sardar Aman, Munsif Khan, Akhtar Ali, Naveed Gul Hazarkhani, Maulana Sahibul Haq, Rafiullah, Amjad Khan, Amanullah Daudzai, Munawwar, Anis Gul and others spoke on the occasion.

They asked all the relevant government departments to adopt positive attitude towards teachers and observed that teachers and the Education Department were being defamed under a conspiracy.

The examination system in educational boards was being intentionally destroyed and some elements were forcing the Education Department towards privatization, the protesters added.

They observed that the main stakeholders were being ignored while taking important decisions and the teachers were mentally tortured.

The prevailing situation, they said, was also affecting future of the students. They said teachers were united for the restoration of their respect and prestige and said they would launch a protest movement in future if the government departments and officials did not abandon the negative attitude and policies towards teachers.