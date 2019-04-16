Motorbike Ambulance manages 100,000 emergencies

LAHORE: Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer, SI, has congratulated the District Emergency Officer & staff of Motorbike Ambulance Service (MAS), Lahore on managing over 100,000 emergencies in Lahore while setting a new record of average response time of four minutes.

A ceremony of Motorbike Ambulance Service (MAS) was organised at Lahore Command & Control Center, Ferozepur Road, Lahore to review the performance of Motorbike Ambulance Service and experience sharing from the field staff to further improve Emergency Response in Lahore. The DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer was the chief guest of the ceremony. The Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Division and large number of rescuers participated in the ceremony.

Ms Saliha Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Division, appreciated the DG Rescue Punjab and team for this unique initiative of Motorbike Ambulance Service and exemplary performance of staff & officer responsible for the Motorbike Ambulance Service. She highlighted that Rescue 1122 is the model organisation which is providing services to the citizens on same standards in all districts of Punjab as I have witnessed in District Hafizabad, she added. She announced that it was pride for her that Rescue Lahore had managed over 100,000 emergencies with average response time of four minutes and provided sense of safety to the citizens of Lahore. District Government Lahore shall also present cash award to the best performers of Motorbike Ambulance Service Team, Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rizwan Naseer appreciated the staff of the Motorbike Ambulance Service for providing exemplary services to the victims of over 100,000 accidents and emergencies.

It has also been observed that response time has also improved significantly as the Motorbike Ambulance Service provides effective response during traffic jams and congested areas with narrow streets to traffic accidents and medical emergencies. The DG said the Motorbike First Responders had enhanced operational efficiency of Rescue 1122 and overcome urban challenges in emergency response by ensuring immediate first hand professional handling of emergency victims and provided a sense of safety among citizens of major cities of Punjab.

The operational staff also shared their experiences with DG Rescue Punjab and said that when we respond to emergencies within four minutes and rescue them without discrimination, people get surprised. There is no substitute for the prayers coming from the hearts of these victims and these prayers give us the motivation to serve humanity despite all challenges.