Islamabad mayor asked to resolve civic issues

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan asked Islamabad Mayor to resolve the civic issues of the federal capital with in a span of one month and forewarned him of strong protest in front of his office if he failed to deliver.

At news conference along with MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz and chairpersons of union councils of Islamabad here at PID, he said that the capital city was undergoing worst water shortage and criticised the Mayor for not paying heed to resolve the issue.

Speaking about the water shortage, he said the capital needed 220 million gallons of water per day but only 63 MGD water was being supplied to it. Criticised what he called the poor performance of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Ali Nawaz Awan said that there are 192 tube wells in the city in which only 160 are functional and out of 38 water tankers 28 are out of order.

He went on to add that ill planning of the MCI has created havoc and the ongoing acute water shortage also speaks volume of negligence and incompetence of MCI. He said Mayor should give directions to Water Directorate for removing illegal water connections. He said that garbage heaps along the roads of the capital city are telling the tale of MCI’s performance, adding that immediate attention is needed towards this issue.

Ali Nawaz Awan said that Capital Development Authority will initiate mega development projects in Islamabad including fly over on 7th avenue and G-7, G-8, solid waste site, slaughter house and revamping of all roads of the capital.

He said that work on the signal free corridor from Koral to Rawat with cost of Rs10.7billions would be started this year and we will try our level best to complete this project as soon as possible. He said master plan of Islamabad is being revised and meetings in this regard are being held adding that three sectors of the capital including I-12, 1-15 and E-12 would be developed this year.

Raja Khuram Nawaz said MCI had not started any project in the fifty union councils of the capital, adding that MCI has around one billion rupees in its account which is not being utilized for the welfare of the people. He expressed the resolve stating that we will extend our full support to Mayor Islamabad if he dedicated to address the issues of the residents.