Five nominations received for KU syndicate elections

Karachi University (KU) Registrar Dr Muhammad Sohail on Monday said that as many as five nominations had been received for the elections to the seat of the syndicate from the constituency of Senate.

According to a press statement issued, Dr Sohail said that Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik, Professor Dr Mansoor Ahmed, Professor Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari, Professor Dr Syed Jamil Hasan Kazmi and Professor Dr S M Taha were the running candidates for the election scheduled to be held on April 29 at the Arts Auditorium, from 11 am to 4 pm with one hour break from 1pm to 2pm.

The Registrar, who is also returning officer for the syndicate election, said that last date for withdrawal of candidate was April 22, adding that the final list of candidature would be put on display by 4pm. The elections would be held under Section 22(1) of the University of Karachi Act 1972.