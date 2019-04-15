Shahi Syed to serve as ANP Sindh chief for another four years

As expected, Shahi Syed, who has held the post of the Sindh president of the Awami National Party (ANP) since 2004, has been re-elected to the office for a tenure of another four years.

After the completion of the ANP’s reorganisation process at the district level, the party’s provincial elections were held on Sunday at Bacha Khan Markaz, the party’s headquarters, where a large number of members and leaders gathered to elect their leaders who would be responsible for managing the party’s affairs in Sindh.

The polls were supervised by ANP Central Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hussain, who has been heading the party’s central election committee to hold the intra-party polls at the central and provincial levels.

According to a statement issued by the ANP, Syed and Younas Bunairee retained the posts of the president and the secretary general of the ANP Sindh respectively. However, Bahar-e-Kamal Advocate replaced Hameedullah Advocate as the party’s provincial secretary information.

Prominent Pashto poet and literary activist Sarwar Shamal was elected unopposed as the provincial cultural secretary, replacing Noorullah Achakzai, while Shahid Ali Khan and Sher Afridi were declared the senior-vice president and deputy general secretary of the ANP Sindh.

Five vice presidents and as many joint secretaries were also elected in the polls, in which most of the office bearers were elected unopposed in the presence of the party’s Sindh Council members.

Syed and other newly elected office bearers also took oath at a ceremony. They swore that they would remain loyal to the party’s ideology and the people of the country.

Addressing the party workers on the occasion, Hussain said the ANP was the only party that held intra-party elections regularly. Asking activists to forge unity, the ANP central secretary general said he was happy to see the electoral process happening peacefully.

After having been elected as the ANP Sindh president, Syed extended his gratitude to the members of the Sindh council and lauded them for their participation in the elections. He said he would further the party’s cause in the province with the support of its workers.