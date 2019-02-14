PTI govt has failed to deliver, says Hoti

MINGORA: Former chief minister and Awami National Party leader Ameer Haider Hoti on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed to deliver and there was no need to launch a movement to oust it.

“They have failed to deliver and are finding excuses. The PTI has started opposing the National Accountability Bureau after the arrest of the party leader Aleem Khan,” he told reporters here.

The ANP leader said that it was time to review the NAB laws to make the accountability process even-handed.

Ameer Haider Hoti also came down hard on PTI chief Imran Khan for what he said taking U-turns on all issues.

“Imran used to talk against taking the loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, he became the first prime minister of the country to hold the meeting with the IMF officials to seek loans,” Hoti said, adding, “The PTI leaders are now celebrating taking loans by declaring it as the package.”

The ANP leaders said there would be more price hike in the country as the government had accepted all conditions of the IMF.

About the Afghan peace talks, he called for inclusion of the Afghan government in the dialogue to make it result-oriented. “Any initiative without the participation of Kabul will be a futile exercise,” he went on to add.