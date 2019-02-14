Islamabad face Lahore as PSL 4 begins today

KARACHI: Defending champions Islamabad United will take on under-achievers Lahore Qalandars in the opening game of the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday night.

The 2019 edition of the T20 league has been touted as the biggest yet following the addition of one of world’s most destructive batsmen — AB de Villiers.

Not only de Villiers’ presence will add charm to the PSL, his sentiments on playing his part on the revival of international cricket in Pakistan will give a tremendous boost to the efforts of the PCB in convincing the teams and international players to return to the country where people are mad about the game.

AB is not the only start attraction of the tournament.

PSL 4 will seen in action Shane Watson, Andre Russell, Luke Ronchi, Dwayne Bravo, Rilee Rossouw, Fawad Ahmed, Daren Sammy, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan, Dan Christian, Sikander Raza, Anoton Devicich, Brendon Taylor, Samit Patel and host of other international names lined up to entertain the crowds.

Some most exciting players on the Twenty20 horizons are also on show.

Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane, Australia’s Aaron Summers and exciting performers from England’s Twenty20 event, Laurie Evans, Philip Salt and Liam Livingstone will also add to the PSL charms. Evans was the top run-getter in England’s Twenty20 event while Summers hit 150kph speed in Australian summer matches and was part of Hobart Hurricane in the Big Bash 2018-19.

For Pakistan’s players this year’s PSL is more important for the fact that its the World Cup year. Albeit, it’s a slightly longer format (50-over) but head coach Mickey Arthur’s announcement that a good performance in the PSL can get a player a ticket to the World Cup has added more charm for the players.

So, players like Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal and Wahab Riaz - who have lost their places in the squad - should pull up their socks and give the PSL their best.

Also, some youngsters like opener Rizwan Hussain, Sameen Gul, Hassan Khan, Ammad Butt et al, have the chance of their lives to fulfill their dreams of playing for Pakistan through some good performances in this year’s PSL.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani reiterated the objectives of the PSL.“It is a fact that it provides a platform for our emerging players to perform and to get lauded. Its a great opportunity for them to play in a competitive environment and learn from some top international players,” said Mani.

Also the fact that PSL has been the harbinger for the return of international cricket to Pakistan.The second edition in 2017 saw the final played in Lahore, while last year three matches were held, including the final. This year eight matches will be held - five in Karachi, including March 17 final – and three in Lahore.

“Our ultimate goal is to bring back international cricket to the country for which we have schedule eight PSL matches in Pakistan for the first time,” Mani said.Once the PSL begins, the big question will be as to which team will go all the way this year.

Though teams like Islamabad and Peshawar have been the most successful ones in the past three editions, one must say that all six teams are well balanced, highly motivated and best prepared to take the crystal trophy.

From Lahore Qalandars to Multan Sultans to the twice champions Islamabad United and one-time winners Peshawar Zalmi, to Karachi Kings to Quetta Gladiators, every team will be fancying its chances to win the title.

Friday’s matches:

Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Dubai (1430 PST)

Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Dubai (2100 PST)