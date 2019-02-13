Public representatives need attitude adjustment

RAWALPINDI: “Rawalpindi civic agencies and public representatives need an attitude adjustment and I want to help make that happen. That's one of the major reasons I'm seeking election,” This is exactly what our public representatives say in every election campaign.

“Like many people, I believe most politicians say one thing when campaigning, then change their tune once elected. I've seen it happen countless times and it makes me as cynical as anyone,” says Ulfat Hussain from Mangraal Town. “It's frustrating when candidates campaign on the election platform they promise to save public money. It's equally frustrating when these professed protectors of the public purse wind up misappropriating funds for public welfare schemes and projects,” says Akbar Abbas from Faisal Town.

“There are many cases of corruption. I just don't think the people who wind up elected are really trustworthy. Making tall claims that they will solve all the problems of the locality doesn't help voters to change their cynical view about the elected public representatives,” says Mehdi Iqbal from Fazal Town Phase-I.” “One example of lacking trust is this that in our water-deprived area the elected candidate was given crores of rupees to provide water.

The worst kind of pipes were used when laying down pipelines, Consequently, the pipelines have burst at many points and the water continues leaking day and night making the streets un-walkable when mixed with dirt thereon. Residents of the area have a right to feel safe to walk the streets,” says Jafary, brother of Mehdi.”

Abida Naqvi, resident of the same locality says: “WASA in coordination with public representative has torn apart what were rather nice streets, ten in numbers, in our area (its workers still keep tearing them apart as the water pipelines leakages continue). The street opposite AlFalah General Store has turned into a nightmare now. It's no wonder people become cynical about politicians and politics.”

“I always wonder why common sense is sucked out of a public representative's brain the moment he is elected. Many politicians forget who got them there and don't give a damn what the public thinks,” says Aadila, sister of Abida.

“We are shocked and appalled at the level of indifference shown by the public representatives towards our problems. We need solutions not just promises,” says Faiz-ul-Hassan from Faisal Colony.

“While I have plenty of experience delving into civic politics as a trusted civic affairs activist, I admit it feels different on the other side of the coin.

I'm now the one who has to answer the tough questions. As a politician, I open myself up for criticism from anyone who has an opinion. That's democracy,” says the public representative of the locality when contacted by this scribe.