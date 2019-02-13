Benazir Park should no more be used for commercial events: Ghani

Provincial Minister for Local Governments Sindh Saeed Ghani has directed the officials concerned that the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park should no more be spared for holding commercial events as such events in the past had ruined the recreational facility.

He issued this directive during his surprise visit to the Park on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Sindh Minister for Jails, Works and Services Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Jam Madad Ali and Director General Karachi Development Authority Syed Mansoor Abbas Rizvi.

The provincial minister reviewed the renovation work being carried out in the park and also directed that there should be no fee for entering the park as it is the right of the people to get recreational facilities free of charge.

He said that renovation of the park should be carried out in such a manner that people should get best, healthy, and pleasant recreation. Hussain said that the Sindh government would soon launch the project for renovating public parks in the province and best of efforts would be made to provide free of charge, clean, and quality recreational facilities to the citizens.