PIA engineers make aircraft airworthy in Oslo

LAHORE: A highly-skilled engineering team of PIA worked on engine of airline’s aircraft which was grounded after a technical fault in Oslo, Norway, recently.

A PIA spokesperson said technical staff of local airlines was contacted but they refused to work after the initial checkout process due to snowfall and severe winter in Oslo. He added PIA flight PK-752 was grounded after reaching Oslo from Lahore on February 6 due to a technical fault in the engine.

PIA’s engineering team rectified the fault and also told the foreign engineers that 3-4 hours time was required to finish the job. The repaired aircraft took off after a delay of 30 hours on February 8.

Meanwhile, more than 200 passengers of the return flight were provided hotel accommodation and were well looked after. The spokesperson said national carrier’s CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik on this excellent performance; appreciated the engineers, PIA’s Oslo manager and ground handling staff while announcing appreciation letters for them.