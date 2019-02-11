close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MD
Monitoring Desk
February 11, 2019

CNG stations reopen across Sindh after two days

Top Story

MD
Monitoring Desk
February 11, 2019

KARACHI: Compressed natural gas (CNG) stations reopened on Sunday after being closed for two days in the metropolis.

On Thursday, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had suspended gas supply to all CNG stations due to a shortage of 100 million square feet of gas. Domestic consumers had complained of extremely low gas pressure as the shortage became acute.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan as the gas crisis had worsened. In his letter, the Sindh chief minister noted that the suspension of gas supply was creating difficulties for domestic and commercial consumers.“The relevant ministry should be directed to provide Sindh with gas as per Article 158 of the Constitution,” Shah wrote to the premier.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story