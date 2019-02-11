CNG stations reopen across Sindh after two days

KARACHI: Compressed natural gas (CNG) stations reopened on Sunday after being closed for two days in the metropolis.

On Thursday, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had suspended gas supply to all CNG stations due to a shortage of 100 million square feet of gas. Domestic consumers had complained of extremely low gas pressure as the shortage became acute.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan as the gas crisis had worsened. In his letter, the Sindh chief minister noted that the suspension of gas supply was creating difficulties for domestic and commercial consumers.“The relevant ministry should be directed to provide Sindh with gas as per Article 158 of the Constitution,” Shah wrote to the premier.