close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 11, 2019

Critical thinking

Newspost

February 11, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Learning by rote’ (February 9) by Muhammad Fayyaz. One of my sons is in a famous school of Peshawar. A couple of days ago, I scolded him for not doing well in his test. When he showed me his test, I was bewildered to find that one of his correct answers was awarded zero marks. The child had answered the question correctly, but he had just not followed the sequence given in the school notes. The teachers just follow the notes given to them by the school principal and treat them as some holy scripture, leaving no room for child to show creativity to their answers. Pakistan is bound to lag far behind in this age of reasoning and experimentation due to this rote-learning system in educational institutions.

Muhammad Riaz

Peshawar

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost