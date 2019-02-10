Buzdar leaves for Umra

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umra.

He reached the Allama Iqbal International Airport without protocol and he waited in the queue of passengers to get the boarding card.

The passengers were surprised to see the chief minister in the queue and they shook hands with him and made selfies.

The chief minister will perform Umra along with his family.

A spokesman for the chief minister, Dr Shehbaz Gill, said the chief minister had paid the expenditures for Umrah for himself and his family out of his own pocket.

notice: Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder of a 7-year-old girl after rape in the D-Type Colony police area in Faisalabad and sought a report from the RPO.

According to a handout, the chief minister directed that the victim family be provided with justice.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the accused, Saleem, and he has confessed to the crime.