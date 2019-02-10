Dolphin squad to get first aid training

LAHORE : It has been decided to impart training of first aid to the Dolphin Squads.

It was decided during a meeting chaired by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) B.A Nasir. According to the plan, Rescue 1122 would train the Dolphin Squads in phases. The meeting held at Dolphin Squad Headquarters was also attended by SSP Operations Mustansir Feroz, Dolphin Squad SP Bilal Zafar, DSP HQ Shehzad Rafique and other police officers.

SP Bilal Zafar briefed the meeting about the initiatives regarding capacity building and improvement in performance of Dolphin Squad. “Due to vigilant patrolling of Dolphin Squad, decrease in street crime was recorded in 30 police stations in the City,” he said.

The CCPO while directing further improvement in the performance of the squad said that good performance would be rewarded by the Police Department. However, he warned that laxity in security of general masses would not be tolerated.

“Committing error is not a crime but hiding it is an offence. We should learn from our mistakes,” said the CCPO.

The CCPO visited various departments of Dolphin Headquarters and also called on the cops. He advised them to keep serving the people. “Always keep in mind that securing lives and properties of the public is the prime responsibility of the police. Police is the name of a service.