Don’t rule out Spurs title bid, says Winks

LONDON: Harry Winks insists Tottenham still have a chance of gate-crashing the Premier League title race as they prepare to host Leicester on Sunday (today).

Mauricio Pochettino’s side go into this weekend’s fixtures trailing five points behind leaders Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool.

But, while most pundits see third-placed Tottenham as outsiders, they have won their last three league games to remain in touch with City and Liverpool.

And, as City have shown by erasing Liverpool’s seven-point lead over them, there are likely to be plenty of twists to come in the final weeks of the season.

Winning the English title for the first time since 1961 would be a miraculous achievement given Tottenham haven’t signed a single player in the last two transfer windows.

Yet, with City and Liverpool still to face the north Londoners later this season, Winks is adamant they can’t be counted out yet.

“We lost to Wolves and people said that we were out of the title race and it’s time for us to get top four and then we won against Newcastle and people say we are back in it,” Winks said.

“We don’t really get involved in that whirlwind, all we do is take it game by game and focus on the next opposition.

“At the end of the season we will be looking into that and see where the title is.

“We have still got Man City and Liverpool to go to, they are two games that if we want to be title contenders we have to win. “For now we are happy with the position we are in.”