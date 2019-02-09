close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SA
Shahab Ansari
February 9, 2019

Punjabi Complex to pay tribute to Ahmed Rahi

Lahore

SA
Shahab Ansari
February 9, 2019

LAHORE: The Ahmed Rahi Foundation has organized a memorable evening in the sweet memory of the legendary poet Ahmed Rahi at the Punjabi Complex, Qaddafi Stadium, Ferozpur Road, on Saturday.

Salman Ahmed Rahi, the son of the illustrious poet and song writer, said that former Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar , Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Sughra Sadaf, Mustafa Qureshi, Ijaz Durrani, Bahar Begum, Naghma Begum, Munawar Almas, Salman Ahmed Rahi and others will share their memories and experiences with the audience abut Ahmed Rahi.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore