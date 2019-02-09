Punjabi Complex to pay tribute to Ahmed Rahi

LAHORE: The Ahmed Rahi Foundation has organized a memorable evening in the sweet memory of the legendary poet Ahmed Rahi at the Punjabi Complex, Qaddafi Stadium, Ferozpur Road, on Saturday.

Salman Ahmed Rahi, the son of the illustrious poet and song writer, said that former Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar , Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Sughra Sadaf, Mustafa Qureshi, Ijaz Durrani, Bahar Begum, Naghma Begum, Munawar Almas, Salman Ahmed Rahi and others will share their memories and experiences with the audience abut Ahmed Rahi.