PTI MPA’s cousin found murdered

A cousin of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker was found murdered in the Manghopir area of the city on Thursday.

Police officials said the body of an unidentified man was found from near Hub Canal within the limits of the Manghopir police station. Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the site and took the body into custody.

The body was later shifted to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for a postmortem where it was identified to be that of 25-year-old Junaid Ahmed, son of Nisar Ahmed. The deceased was a resident of Pathan Colony in the SITE area. He was also a cousin of PTI Sindh Assembly member Dr Saeed Afridi.

According to Inspector Mehmood, who is also the acting Manghopir SHO, the deceased was shot twice in his head. The police also recovered two empty shells of a 30-bore pistol from the crime scene, the officer said, adding that the shells had been sent to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross-matching.

Initial investigations suggest that the deceased was kidnapped before he was shot and killed, the acting SHO maintained. He added that the case was being investigated from various angles.

No case was registered till the filing of this news story. Afridi and other PTI leaders condemned the incident. "My cousin has been murdered," said Afridi in a press statement. "Police have failed to protect the lives and properties of people in Karachi."

PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh also decried the incident and demanded immediate arrests of the suspects involved in the kidnapping and murder of Junaid. He demanded that Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam take an immediate notice of the incident.

Men injured

A 25-year-old man, Shahbaz Javed, was shot and injured by unidentified persons in the North Karachi area within the limits of the Khawaja Ajmer Nagri police station. According to the police, the youth was injured by a person, namely Ahsan, over a personal dispute. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way. A 30-year-old man, Zakir Siddiqui, was injured after he was stabbed during a scuffle with his neighbours in Naval Colony in Saeedabad. He was shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi.