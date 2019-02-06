TNFJ shows solidarity with Kashmiris

Islamabad : The Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board and Head of Tehreek e Nifaz e Fiqah Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that despite all her oppression and atrocities, India has failed to suppress Kashmir’s freedom movement, says a press release.

Agha Moosavi noted that the common promise of the first Indian Prime Minister Jawahir Laal Nehru and the United Nations to hold plebiscite in Kashmir remains un-kept even after seventy-two years while Indian history of breaking promises is also equally long. The entire world is aware of the atrocities and aggression used by Indian forces to suppress Kashmiris who have been paving way to their freedom through their blood.

A Muslim majority population of more than twelve million is being subjugated through Presidential control using Indian armed forces comprising seven hundred thousand soldiers which is a dark stain on the face of the so-called world’s largest democracy.

The statement of former Indian Interior Minister about suppressing voice of Kashmiris by force is enough to expose real Indian face in the world. Indian Prime Minister Moodi is speaking against Pakistan on every forum to divert global attention from the Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir as well as the minorities living in India, while Moodi is also threatening for cross border escalations and more than one battles.