Free medical camp for leishmania patients

BARA: A free medical camp was arranged in the Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Monday.

The camp was arranged by Senator Momin Khan Afridi at Dogra Hospital in Bara tehsil.

A total of 90 leishmania patients, including 21 children, 29 women and 40 men were provided with medicines.

Talking to reporters, Senator Momin Khan Afridi said the disease was spread by the bite of a certain type of sand fly leaving the patients with skin rashes.

“We will provide more 200 injections of leishmania to the Dogra hospital in next week,” he said, adding that over 1100 cases had been reported in Bara area only.

He said that a campaign had also been launched in affected areas to raise awareness among people to adopt precautionary measures. Bara Assistant Commissioner Asmat Khan Wazir was also present on the occasion.