Mild tremors hit Karachi

KARACHI: Mild tremors, measuring 2.9 and 2.8 on Richter Scale were felt in different parts of Karachi, causing fear and panic among the citizens but luckily now loss or damage to property was reported from anywhere in the city, Confirming the tremors, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Saturday:“At around 12.39 pm, mild tremors were felt in Landhi and Korangi, whose intensity was 2.9 on Richter Scale and was 15 kilometers in the depth,” Director Met Karachi Abdur Raheed told The News, saying later in the evening mild tremors were also felt in the Malir.

“They measured 2.8 on Richter scale and were also felt in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and they were 10 kilometers in depth,” Abdur Rasheed said, adding the tremors were so mild that many people could not even feel them.

He maintained that Karachi is located on an earthquake fault-line and due to which, mild tremors are regularly felt in the city but added no damage was caused as they were very mild and of low intensity.

On the other hand, people in Landhi and Korangi areas panicked after back to back earthquake jolts in the afternoon and the evening and asked the authorities to improve the disaster-management preparedness so any loss of life could be avoided or minimized.