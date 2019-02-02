close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2019

Two women killed in road accident

National

DIR: At least two women were killed and seven others, including a child and a woman, sustained injuries when a car fell into a ravine in Daskor area of Warai subdivision in Upper Dir, police and locals said on Friday. They said the car fell into a gorge while negotiating a turn. And two women identified as Hazrat Meena and Naeem Bibi, residents of Maluk Banda, died on the spot. The seven injured including Driver Arif Khan, Khalil Mohammad, Shah Rasul, Abad, Muzlifa Bibi and two others sustained injuries. The wounded were rushed to Warai Hospital from where two of the injured were shifted to the Timergara hospital in a critical condition.

