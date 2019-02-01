PFA research on pesticide effects on vegetables

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has completed research about the effects of pesticides on vegetables and the results were found satisfactory.

On Thursday, PFA Technical Wing and the Agriculture Department officials have presented a complete research report to PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman during a meeting with him at his office.

According to the report, 29 samples of vegetables out of 30 were found up to the mark in the laboratory test report. Muhammad Usman said that all samples were collected from different shops in open market to know about the side effects of pesticide medicines on human health which usually used /sprayed in fields to protect vegetables from insects. He said that more samples would be collected for reaching the root of actual cause behind the failed sample. He said the food authority was determining the use of pesticides quantity for food items according to the clause of 7&57 of Punjab Food Authority Act.

Punjab Food Authority DG said that the results of the research report would be sent to the agriculture department to keep coordination in future. The PFA is arranging a schedule regarding an awareness programme on the use of pesticides quantity. He added that the purpose of the research and determining the use of medicinal components was to ensure the supply of safe products for consumers.