Proposals on educational reforms sought

LAHORE: Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has asked the departments concerned to submit their viable proposals for implementing short-term, mid-term and long-term plans under “the new deal for Punjab.” The attached departments are directed to submit their proposals within next seven days for introducing educational reforms.

This was stated by him during a meeting at his office here on Thursday. Secretary Schools Zafar Iqbal, Special Secretary (Operations) Jahanzaib Khan, Chairman & MD PCTB and others attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the educational reforms agenda and decided that information and communication technology should be efficiently utilised to solve the problems of the people at the earliest. He said that students will be imparted education in Urdu language in primary schools from next academic year and English will be taught as a subject.

The meeting also pondered over the academic year from 1st of March. The minister informed that double shift will be introduced in 500 selected primary schools of 20 districts from March 2019. This is part of Insaf School Programme to help achieving the goal of 100 percent enrollment, he added.

The meeting appreciated the proposal of setting up of health rooms which will be started in 1700 selected schools of the province. The meeting also discussed the proposal of speedy installation of water filtration plants in government schools of different districts and start of three sports period in schools every week for improving health of students. The minister proposed that state-of-the-art “Education Tower” should be constructed in Lahore to deal with diverse departmental matters under one roof.

Later, Murad Raas was given a briefing about computerised software application for dealing with posting transfer of teachers. He said that teachers-friendly policy will be introduced to save the teachers from different socio-economic difficulties in their career.

gynae staff: Noted gynecologist Prof Rashid Lateef has called upon the need to provide proper and latest training to the young doctors in the field of Gynae. He said it was vital to impart modern training to the doctors to properly take care of the health of mother and child and avoid complications of delivery cases.

Addressing the inaugural session of “Clinical Course” at Lahore General Hospital, Prof Rasheed Lateef said there was a role of untrained staff in deaths during deliveries. He stressed the need for creating awareness among the public especially among the women in this regard. He said that it was also important that as soon a woman conceived she should remain in touch with a doctor on a monthly basis so that any kind of complications could be avoided.

Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Muhammad Tayyab said there was need to create awareness among the masses about seeing a qualified and properly trained doctor.