Hamza for judicial probe into Sahiwal incident

LAHORE: Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has reiterated his demand for forming a judicial commission to probe Sahiwal incident.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, Hamza Shahbaz said withholding production orders for leader of opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif could be a mindset of non-political and non-serious individuals but not a democratic tradition.

The PML-N leader said all opposition parties and democratic forces were on the same page and did not bow down to such tactics. He also said the entire nation wanted justice in the unfortunate Sahiwal incident and added the family of late Khalil had expressed more reservations. He said those responsible for the Sahiwal incident should be identified and all those involved should be executed at the same place.

Hamza Shahbaz said Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi talked about Shahbaz Sharif and questioned as to why he was silent over demand of justice for the family of late Khalil? He said they would follow the case until the family got justice. He said Shahbaz Sharif was called by NAB in Saaf Paani case while he was arrested in Ashiyana Housing scheme. He added they hoped for justice in the case as no corruption of even a single penny was committed. The PML-N leader while hitting out at PM Imran Khan for his Naya Pakistan slogan said Naya Pakistan could not become a reality by levelling baseless allegations and registering unfair cases. He said the country’s economy got worst during the last five months because of new loans of Rs 24 billion and 35 per cent increase in dollar rate.