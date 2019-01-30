Blind murder case solved

LAKKI MARWAT: Police have solved a blind murder case and arrested the main suspect involved in killing a teenage boy in Mammakhel locality in June last year.

An official said on Tuesday Noor Muhammad had gone missing in Mammakhel locality of Naurang town on June 26, and his father Gul Malook had approached the police to help him search his missing son.

He said that Gul Malook had told police that his son had gone to 'Darga' forests located on the bank of river Kurrum and did not return home. After registration of the case in the daily diary, the police had begun efforts to find any clue to missing boy Noor Muhammad, maintained the official, adding that on June 29, some villagers spotted the bullet-riddled body of Noor Muhammad lying in the forest.

"The investigators obtained CDR (calls data record) of deceased boy and expanded the sphere of investigation to those who had made contacts with the deceased through his mobile phone," the official claimed.

He said that with the help of CDR, a party of Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak Police Station arrested Jawad during a raid and recovered the pistol used in the crime. Meanwhile, police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a hardened criminal and recovered rocket shells and ammunition in separate actions in the limits of Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak Police Station in Naurang town. The cops raided a suspected hideout in the rural area and arrested Matiullah who was wanted by Lakki Marwat and Bannu police in 12 cases of heinous nature.