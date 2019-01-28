Education reformsto be basis ofnew Pakistan: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Punjab government is working on concrete strategies to bring reforms in education sector under vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to a handout issued Sunday, he said that the government was providing every needful resource in order to provide more facilities to the students and to promote quality education across the province.

He said the Punjab government was introducing reforms in education sector as provision of better educational environment was the government’s responsibility. He added that revolutionary steps were being taken in education sector in order to make youths independent.

Education reforms programme will bring long-term results and it will be a basis of new Pakistan, he added. He said that provision of basic facilities at schools would be ensured as huge funds had been allocated in this regard. He said that development of country was attainable by equipping youths with latest knowledge.

The chief minister said that our youths are bright future of Pakistan and precious asset so making them independent through vocational education is the need of the hour. Importance of professional and vocational education has been extolled now and we will promote it among our youths. He said that knowledge is not legacy of anyone alone but an ornament whose access is right of everyone. It is education which has made developed nations progressed. Substantial promotion of education sector is basic for development of any country and it is the only way to tackle issues like poverty, ignorance and unemployment, the CM concluded.

BAIT-UL-MAAL MD: Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal Managing Director Sardar Aun Abbas called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the PTI government gave utmost preference to the welfare of under-privileged people. Effective strategy is being implemented in order to include these people in the development loop. He said that welfare of these people was responsibility of the government.

Welfare project like shelter home is a great example of kindness, the CM said adding the Punjab government will set up shelter home in every district and assignment of identification of land in this regard to be completed at earliest. The chief minister said that country-wide welfare department Bait-ul-Maal gives shelter to less-privileged segment of the society and is providing them with free medical facilities. He praised the performance of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal.

Talking on this occasion, Aun Abbas said that restoration of under-privileged segment brings pleasant change to their lives. He said that task assigned by Prime Minister Imran Khan would be fulfilled as a national duty.

greets cricket team: Usman Buzdar has congratulated national cricket team for their victory against South Africa in the 4th one-day international (ODI).

In his felicitation message, the chief minister said the victory against South Africa is the result of hard work of the team. He prayed for the team’s success in the whole series and expressed hope that the team would also succeed in 5th ODI.

GRIEVED: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Maulana Muhammad Ahmed, a religious scholar, author of many books as well as close companion of Ameer-e-Tableeghi Jamaat Haji Abdul Wahab (Late). While offering Fateha, the CM prayed eternal peace for the departed soul and patience for the family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.