PCB disappointed with ICC decision

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is disappointed by the ICC’s decision to suspend captain Sarfraz Ahmed for four matches, having hoped that its offer to voluntarily bench him as well as Sarfraz’s public apologies would have been enough of a resolution to the case.

Sarfraz issued two public apologies, the first apology on Twitter and then in person to Andile Phehlukwayo - the player who was the subject of his racist taunt at Kingsmead.

A report on the incident was filed by the match referee Ranjan Madugalle and sent to the ICC last week, where the body’s general counsel Iain Higgins determined that Sarfraz did have a case to answer. There is an option in the Anti-Racism code for the case to be resolved through a process of conciliation but the ICC determined not to take it through that.

“The PCB notes the ICC decision on Sarfaraz Ahmed with its utmost disappointment,” a PCB statement said.“PCB had anticipated that the matter had been resolved amicably between the two players and the two boards following Sarfraz Ahmed’s public apologies, which were accepted by the player, the board and South Africa cricket team.

“Under the Anti-racism code Sarfraz had the option of accepting the charge but disputing the sanction, which he hasn’t exercised. The PCB may be disappointed but they are not challenging the decision.”

The PCB’s disappointment is understood to emanate from this, that they effectively went through the procedures of a conciliation with CSA and yet still had a sanction imposed upon Sarfraz.