Exceptional performance

The third ODI played between Pakistan and South Africa was interrupted by heavy rains. It did not hurt me to see that Pakistan lost the match as I was happy to see that all Pakistani players played exceptionally well. Imam-ul-Haq, whose selection was met with severe criticism from critics who maintained that he was selected only because he is the selector’s nephew, became the second fastest Pakistani to complete his 1,000 runs.

He performed well and because of his century, Pakistan was able to give a big target of 318 runs to South Africa. Pakistanis are proud of Imam and hope that he will continue to give his best.

Muneeb Maqsood

Turbat