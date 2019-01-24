close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

Two POs killed in encounter

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

PAKPATTAN: Police Wednesday claimed killing two proclaimed offenders (PO) in a police encounter. Addressing a press conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Mariya Mehmood said the accused were involved in several cases. The DPO said POs identified as Ibraheem alias Ibbri and Muhammad Ifraheem were involved in many robbery incidents. The DPO said accomplices of the POs would also be arrested soon.

DENSE FOG PREVAILS: Fog prevailed over Pakpattan and its adjoining areas on Wednesday. The foggy condition caused problems for vehicles.

GAS, POWER OUTAGES: Locals are facing severe troubles owing to non-availability of gas and power. Talking to reporters, the citizens said the outage of power and gas had become troublesome. They urged higher authorities to look into the matter.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan