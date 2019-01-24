Two POs killed in encounter

PAKPATTAN: Police Wednesday claimed killing two proclaimed offenders (PO) in a police encounter. Addressing a press conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Mariya Mehmood said the accused were involved in several cases. The DPO said POs identified as Ibraheem alias Ibbri and Muhammad Ifraheem were involved in many robbery incidents. The DPO said accomplices of the POs would also be arrested soon.

DENSE FOG PREVAILS: Fog prevailed over Pakpattan and its adjoining areas on Wednesday. The foggy condition caused problems for vehicles.

GAS, POWER OUTAGES: Locals are facing severe troubles owing to non-availability of gas and power. Talking to reporters, the citizens said the outage of power and gas had become troublesome. They urged higher authorities to look into the matter.