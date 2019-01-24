Govt committed to promotion of IT sector: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht has said that information technology industry has a pivotal role to meet the demands of future and the government ready to take every step for the promotion of IT sector.

Jointly chairing a meeting with Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal here at Committee Room of Punjab Assembly on Wednesday, he said that there was a need to change the policy. All the requirements for change of a policy would be made along with any legislation required for it, he added.

CEO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade, Chairman Punjab Industrial State Management Company, DG Punjab Information Technology Board and representatives of investment companies attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Aslam Iqbal said that Punjab will be made a real hub of social, economic and trade activities. Investment-friendly atmosphere has been created in Punjab and all possible facilities are being provided to the investors. One-window operation is also being started under 26 departments of Punjab and 19 federal departments will work jointly under one umbrella for the facilitation of investors. He said useful consultation has been done with the representatives of investment companies and future action plan will be evolved in the light of recommendations.

The minister constituted a sub-committee which will review the recommendations and proposals of the meeting for evolving action plan. He said work on Quaid-i-Azam Apperal Park was being accelerated and strategy has been evolved for setting up special economic zones and new industrial estates. He said good governance can be promoted through information technology and investment will also boost.

He said a state-of-the-art information technology park will be made in Punjab. Problems faced by the industry can also be solved by promoting information technology sector. Marketing of Pakistan can also be improved by digital marketing. Promotion of e-commerce is the need of the hour and we have to take steps in this regard, he said.