Power suspension in Siran Valley protested

MANSEHRA: People in Siran valley on Wednesday blocked Jabori-Mansehra road for several hours against Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) for its failure to restore electricity supply even one week after it developed a fault.

The power supply got suspended after the snowfall in five union councils of the Siran valley, said Abdul Wahid Khan, president of the traders union.

The traders observed shutdown on Wednesday to protest the week-long power suspension. The protesters assembled in Jabori bazaar and set ablaze used tyres, blocking the main artery to all sort of vehicular traffic. Abdul Wahid said that power supply was yet to be restored in Sum Allai Mung, Bugermung, Jabori, Schain and Babar Punjool.

Our businesses and domestic life has come to a standstill. If electricity supply is not restored within the next 12 hours, we will protest in front of the deputy commissioner offices, he warned.