Education in Hothabad

Hothabad is one of the poorest places in the Kech district and its education sector is in shambles. The dilapidated building of the area’s middle school shows that the government has taken no steps to bring improvements in the province’s education sector. The school doesn’t have any boundary walls or plastered classrooms.

Students sit under the sky to attend their classes. The low literacy rate means that people from the area do not have a chance to apply for high-paying jobs which normally require a degree-level education. The Balochistan government must take remedial measures to resolve the problem in a timely manner. Only an educated youth can contribute towards the country’s growth.

Muzeer Salam

Hothabad