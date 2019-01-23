LDA City file holders to get plots in eight months

LAHORE: The Supreme Court has directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to allocate plots to all 9,000 file holders of LDA City within eight months, therefore, the process for procuring land for the scheme be stepped up and its progress report be regularly submitted to the court every month.

This was stated by LDA Director General Amna Imran Khan while chairing a meeting to review the affairs of LDA City here on Monday.

The DG said the eight-month timeline had started from January 21. She directed for setting up a site office and deputing necessary staff for monitoring land presentation by the development partners on daily basis for ensuring its timely completion.

The meeting was informed that 13,000 kanals of land along Butcher Khana Distributary near Ferozepur Road had been earmarked as development area where plots for file holders would be carved out. Eight thousand kanals of this land were already available with the LDA while the process for getting the remaining 4,500 kanals of land has begun, the meeting was informed.

The DG directed for finalising necessary amendments to the layout plan for the scheme within two days for creating maximum number of plots in this area. LDA Chief Engineer underlined the need for a compact chunk of land of considerable area for starting development works.