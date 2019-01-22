PAF Academy Asghar Khan wins golf title

ISLAMABAD: PAF Academy Asghar Khan won the PAF Inter-Base Golf Championship 2019 held at Peshawar Golf Club, says a press release.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. The chief guest awarded trophies and prizes to the winners.

PAF Base Peshawar and PAF Base Mushaf took away the second and third net prizes, respectively, while first and second gross were picked by PAC Kamra and AHQ Islamabad.

The prize for the longest drive was won by SL Tughrul Haider by scoring 300 yrd drive and nearest to pin was won by FL Abdullah.

In the individual category, WC Ammad Younas and FL Anees clinched the first and second net prizes respectively, while first and second gross were claimed by SL Adeel Hashmi and WC Atif Hussain.