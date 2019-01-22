close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2019

No compromise on rule of law: governor

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that Sahiwal tragedy was injustice and oppression and there was no room for such incidents in any civilised society.

“We assure that justice will not only be done, but it will be seen, there will be no compromise on the rule of law“, he said while talking to Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain at Governor House on Monday.

Provincial Ministers Dr Akhter Malik and Mian Mehmoodul Rasheed were also present.

The ministers briefed the GB Governor about energy and housing projects launched by the PTI government.

Sarwar said the Punjab government and federal government will complete tenure and there is no threat to them.

“We will take our allies on board and we will eradicate all their grievances, we are in shock and sad over casualties of innocent people in Sahiwal tragedy” Sarwar said.

All the persons involved will be punished as per law and the JIT will find out all culprits and bring facts behind this incident, Sarwar concluded.

Governor Sarwar also visited the families of diseased Zeeshan and Khalil and condoled with them.

