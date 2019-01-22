Mixed results

The PTI’s ‘tabdeeli’ agenda was promising and full of positive hopes. But the promises made for bringing drastic changes in the first 90 days of the new government couldn’t be fulfilled. A lot of supporters of the party and its leader Imran Khan are disappointed with the party’s performance, especially in the economic sector. It seems that the new government is still stuck in the time when it was in the opposition. Economic mismanagement and unsatisfactory performance of the government’s finance team have resulted in the unprecedented increase in the prices of everyday items.

The internal bickering within the party over some issues, especially some appointments by the party leadership, is also affecting the party’s popularity. The PTI that made huge promises and presented a rosy picture of the change has not been able to show any remarkably positive results. It is hoped and desired that within the next eight to nine months, the party will have some significant achievements. The most important thing for the party is to tackle the economic crisis and control the inflation which is affecting ordinary citizens. The government can only win the next elections if voters are satisfied and happy with its performance during its first tenure.

Zaheer Ahmed

Islamabad