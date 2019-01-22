Lions, Derby Stars, Alligators shine in FutSchool League Season 2

KARACHI: Lions, Derby Stars and Alligators were crowned the champions in under-12, -14 and -19 categories, respectively, at the FutSchool League Season 2, which was played at Rahat Football Stadium.

There were 20 teams from renowned schools across Karachi. As many as 270 children participated in the three categories.During the two-day event, they played 24 matches. Mohammad Khan scored eight goals and was declared the best player of the tournament.

Anika Zain Effendi, Group Head External Relations & CSR, TPL Corp, distributed prizes among the winners and said, “The youth of today are the future of tomorrow and at TPL we are committed to supporting and enabling the youth of Pakistan.”