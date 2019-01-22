close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2019

Lions, Derby Stars, Alligators shine in FutSchool League Season 2

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2019

KARACHI: Lions, Derby Stars and Alligators were crowned the champions in under-12, -14 and -19 categories, respectively, at the FutSchool League Season 2, which was played at Rahat Football Stadium.

There were 20 teams from renowned schools across Karachi. As many as 270 children participated in the three categories.During the two-day event, they played 24 matches. Mohammad Khan scored eight goals and was declared the best player of the tournament.

Anika Zain Effendi, Group Head External Relations & CSR, TPL Corp, distributed prizes among the winners and said, “The youth of today are the future of tomorrow and at TPL we are committed to supporting and enabling the youth of Pakistan.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports