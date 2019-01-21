15 suspects held in sweeps in Sohrab Goth

As many as 15 suspects were apprehended during a combing operation conducted by the police and Rangers near Al-Asif Square in Sohrab Goth on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the District Malir police, all entry and exit points of the area were closed and a house-to-house search was also conducted during the operation hours.

He said that around 15 suspects were taken into custody and were later shifted to different police stations for further questioning. Four of them, identified as Faisal, Abdul Rehman, Danish and Asif, were booked for possessing illegal arms and drug peddling.

Five held

Five more suspects were arrested during separate raids across the city. Two suspects were arrested when Mehmoodabad police conducted a raid on a tip-off at a vice den in Chanesar Goth. Majeed alias Powder and Mehrab were arrested along with two kilogrammes of hashish.

Another suspect was arrested during a raid conducted in Masoon Shah Colony in Chanesar Goth. He was identified as Jamil and a TT pistol was recovered from him. Meanwhile, Soldier Bazaar police also claimed to have arrested two suspects, namely Sajid and Murad Ahmed.

Officials said two pistols and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession. According to police officials, the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of street crimes. Cases were registered against them and further investigation is under way.