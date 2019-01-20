close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 20, 2019

Negative marking

Newspost

January 20, 2019

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) is taking concrete steps to enure timely recruitment for various posts in government organisations. Recently, the SPSC’s chairman announced that the Combine Competitive Exam (CCE) will be conducted every year.

This is a surprising and motivating announcement for all aspirants. Candidates will be even more relieved if the SPSC do away with negative marking during the CCE screening test.

Javed Rustmani

Wahi Pandhi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost