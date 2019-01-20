Negative marking

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) is taking concrete steps to enure timely recruitment for various posts in government organisations. Recently, the SPSC’s chairman announced that the Combine Competitive Exam (CCE) will be conducted every year.

This is a surprising and motivating announcement for all aspirants. Candidates will be even more relieved if the SPSC do away with negative marking during the CCE screening test.

Javed Rustmani

Wahi Pandhi