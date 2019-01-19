Siraj welcomes proposal by new CJ

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq welcomed the proposal of holding a national dialogue by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and said a dialogue between national institutions was necessary to purge the country of serious ills and change the system working in the country.

The people were fast losing trust in elections for bringing real change, and the JI had decided to contest next elections on its own symbol and under its own banner, he said while addressing the concluding session of JI central workshop for party workers at Mansoora and later talking to media on Friday.

Sirajul Haq said the country needed national dialogue to set its path straight since people always voted for a change but every time more incompetent and corrupt persons came to power. He said the difference between the previous and the present rulers was only in name as their actions were the same. He said the amount of loan secured by the present rulers during its six months was almost the same what the previous rulers had secured during five years. The burden of loan on the country was increasing, he said. Referring to the withdrawal of political personalities’ names from the ECL, the JI leader said it proved that government took decisions without giving a thought. He said people were tired of the war of words fought by politicians.

He said that if real accountability was held, new jails would be needed in the country. He said the people’s expectations from the PTI government were dying. In its election campaign, the PTI had promised prosperity and relief for the poor but its decisions so far had only worsened the people’s problems. He said it was because of the corruption and incompetence of rulers that more than 77 million people in the country were living below poverty line, more than 223 million children were out of schools, and hundreds of thousands of educated young men with degrees in their hands, were searching for jobs but in vain.

Sirajul Haq said the nation was aware of the factors of JI’s defeat in the elections.

Baloch: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch said that outgoing Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had left the scene after playing an active role in protection of the common man’s interest and a glorious tradition of the rule of law, and his tenure would become a part of the history of the judiciary.

Talking to reporters after launching JI’s “Green Jacket” movement stressing the need for the solution of the growers’ problems and social reformation in the city, he termed the narrative of the new Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa as most impressive and in line with the working of the judiciary.